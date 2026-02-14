'Kombuseevi' review: Sarath-Shanmuga's film is a nostalgic trip

Focusing on the marijuana trade and dam construction

The story follows Rokkapuli and Pandi as they deal with being pushed out of their village in Theni.

Even while caught up in illegal activities, they're trying to help their community.

Expect plenty of humor mixed with action—director Ponram balances laughs and drama as the friends stick together through tough times.

Kombuseevi didn't smash box office records but is getting attention now for its unique setting and heartfelt storytelling.