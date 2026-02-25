'Vincenzo's Ok Taec-yeon to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in April
What's the story
South Korean actor and 2PM member Ok Taec-yeon is set to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend on April 24. The news was confirmed by his agency, which stated that they cannot disclose more information about the bride as she is a private citizen. The couple has been dating since 2020, and the bride-to-be is reportedly four years younger than the actor.
Wedding details
Details about the bride-to-be are under wraps
The agency also revealed that the wedding will be a private affair, attended only by family members, relatives, and close friends. Earlier reports suggested that the bride works in the corporate sector, which is why her details have been kept confidential. In February 2025, photos from a trip to Paris sparked rumors of an impending marriage. The images showed Ok proposing to his girlfriend with a ring while holding a bouquet.
Rumor mill
Speculation about marriage
Despite the rumors, his agency 51K had later clarified that the pictures were taken during a birthday trip and not an engagement. They claimed that the images had been taken a year earlier. The photographer who shared the images on Instagram also apologized for not knowing Ok's celebrity status before posting them. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Netflix's Soul Mate, which will premiere in May 2026.