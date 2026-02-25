'Vincenzo's Ok Taec-yeon to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in April

The agency also revealed that the wedding will be a private affair, attended only by family members, relatives, and close friends. Earlier reports suggested that the bride works in the corporate sector, which is why her details have been kept confidential. In February 2025, photos from a trip to Paris sparked rumors of an impending marriage. The images showed Ok proposing to his girlfriend with a ring while holding a bouquet.

Rumor mill

Speculation about marriage

Despite the rumors, his agency 51K had later clarified that the pictures were taken during a birthday trip and not an engagement. They claimed that the images had been taken a year earlier. The photographer who shared the images on Instagram also apologized for not knowing Ok's celebrity status before posting them. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Netflix's Soul Mate, which will premiere in May 2026.