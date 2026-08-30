Varun Tej-starrer 'Korean Kanakaraju' to hit Netflix on September 4
What's the story
The Telugu horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya in pivotal roles, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 4. The film, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainments, has been a commercial success since its release on August 7. It has reportedly grossed over ₹25.54 crore globally so far.
Language versions
Film to be available in multiple dubbed versions
The film will reportedly be available in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
This move is expected to attract a wider audience who may have missed the theatrical release.
The movie features music by Thaman S and cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani.
Film details
Plot of the film and Tej's statement
In Korean Kanakaraju, Tej plays a hot-headed man whose life takes a turn after a supernatural incident involving the spirit of a Korean gangster.
The film creatively uses horror elements to tell its story.
Speaking about the project before the release, Tej said, "Our producers have been extremely supportive throughout this journey. This is a movie that will make you proud. Every cinema lover can enjoy it with their family in theaters. It will be a truly memorable theatrical experience."