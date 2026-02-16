Korean singer goes viral for singing 'Shiva Shivam' 

K-pop sensation Aoora, who gained fame in India after participating in Bigg Boss 17 , is set to release a new song titled Shiva Shivam . The track is a fusion of spirituality and EDM and was to be released just ahead of Maha Shivratri , which was on Sunday, February 15. The song is inspired by Sanskrit mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and attempts to depict his cosmic dance, Tandava. Indian netizens are mighty impressed with the Korean singer's Shiv vandana .

Career transition Who is Aoora? Aoora, aka Park Min-jun, debuted with the K-pop band Double A in 2011. He left the group in 2016 and has since dabbled in pop, R&B, and EDM. His song Because I'm Crazy catapulted him to fame as a solo artist. In India, he has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 17. Originally set for February 10, Shiva Shivam will now release on February 25, per Aoora's Instagram. Still, fans are hyping up the teaser.

Cultural integration His journey in India Since arriving in India nearly three years ago, Aoora has built a strong rapport with local audiences. His commitment to understanding regional languages was evident in songs like Thi Thi Thara, where he put in considerable effort to learn Malayalam. In 2024, Holi Re Rasiya became a popular track. He also showcased his versatility by releasing K-pop versions of Yeh Shaam Mastani and Jimmy Jimmy. Before this, Aoora captured Indian K-pop fans' attention by making song reaction videos on YouTube.

Advertisement