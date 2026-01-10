'KPop Demon Hunters' writers join Tim Burton's 'Fifty Foot Woman'

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimenez and McMechan said, "We're obsessed with the idea of a 50-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty." "We have a feeling a lot of people will relate." The original 1958 film told the story of an heiress who becomes a giant after an encounter with an alien. Warner Bros. has been working on the remake since 2024.

Career highlights

Jimenez and McMechan's journey from 'KPop Demon Hunters' to 'Attack...'

Jimenez and McMechan, who wrote the movie at just 24, have been enjoying the success of their work. The film became one of Netflix's most-watched movies and dominated music charts around the world. It has since been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, five Grammy Awards, and 10 Annie Awards (including best writing - feature). This past weekend, it won two categories at the Critics' Choice Awards: Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature.