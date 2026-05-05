Kravitz hides engagement ring at Met Gala after Styles confirmation
Zoe Kravitz turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, just days after her engagement to Harry Styles was confirmed.
She wore a dramatic black lace Saint Laurent dress and cleverly kept her engagement ring out of sight, using the sculptural waist of her gown to cover her left hand.
Instead of Styles, Kravitz walked the carpet with Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.
Met Gala spotlights 'Fashion is Art'
This year's Met Gala, themed "Fashion Is Art," was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The event blended historic fashion with fine art and marked Kravitz's return since 2021.
Known for bold looks, like her talked-about crystal slip dress in 2021, Kravitz continues to make statements both on the red carpet and in conversations about body positivity.