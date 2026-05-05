Kravitz hides engagement ring at Met Gala after Styles confirmation Entertainment May 05, 2026

Zoe Kravitz turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, just days after her engagement to Harry Styles was confirmed.

She wore a dramatic black lace Saint Laurent dress and cleverly kept her engagement ring out of sight, using the sculptural waist of her gown to cover her left hand.

Instead of Styles, Kravitz walked the carpet with Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.