Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in hot water with the Kardashians
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently seen at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, are reportedly in hot water with the Kardashian family. A few months ago, the couple allegedly asked for social media photos featuring them from the event to be deleted as they didn't want to appear insensitive while Britain was observing Remembrance Day weekend. This has reportedly left the Kardashians feeling disrespected and has led them to distance themselves from the Sussexes.
Family feud
Kardashians 'stunned' by couple's request
An insider told RadarOnline that the Kardashian family was "stunned" by the couple's request. The source said, "Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy, but Kris certainly isn't expecting anyone to say no, and certainly not Meghan and Harry." They added that Jenner had invited them into her inner circle, but this was "a massive slap in the face - and one that she cannot let slide."
Reaction
'Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends'
The insider further revealed that Jenner knows all she "needs to know about them." "She's had plenty of people use her in her lifetime, and many more have tried." "But she's at a point where that doesn't really happen anymore because as soon as she spots it, she cuts the relationship off." "And that's what she intends to do in this case, and Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends as well."