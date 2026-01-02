Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in hot water with the Kardashians

An insider told RadarOnline that the Kardashian family was "stunned" by the couple's request. The source said, "Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy, but Kris certainly isn't expecting anyone to say no, and certainly not Meghan and Harry." They added that Jenner had invited them into her inner circle, but this was "a massive slap in the face - and one that she cannot let slide."

Reaction

'Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends'

The insider further revealed that Jenner knows all she "needs to know about them." "She's had plenty of people use her in her lifetime, and many more have tried." "But she's at a point where that doesn't really happen anymore because as soon as she spots it, she cuts the relationship off." "And that's what she intends to do in this case, and Kris will no doubt be warning all her many friends as well."