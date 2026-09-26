Why Kris Jenner pulled 'Keeping Up with...' home off market
What's the story
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has taken her Los Angeles-area home off the market. The property served as a backdrop for her family's E! Network reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians for over a decade. According to property records, she pulled it from sale on Wednesday (September 23).
Listing history
Jenner bought the mansion in 2010
Jenner first put her Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $13.5 million in February 2025.
She briefly took it off the market in May but relisted it on the same day, property records show, per People.
The house has been owned by Jenner since 2010 when she purchased it for $4 million, according to Zillow.
Mansion's significance
Sprawling mansion with 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms
The Hidden Hills mansion is a sprawling 8,860 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Fans of KUWTK will instantly recognize the opulent interiors where several emotional moments were shared between Jenner and her six children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
The original series aired from 2007 to 2021 for 20 seasons.
Future plans
Jenner previously wanted to sell it for 'cash'
While it's unclear why she has decided to keep the mansion now, Jenner had previously expressed her desire to sell it during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.
In that episode, she said it was time to "move on" and "let go" of the property.
Her reason for selling was humorously summed up in one word: "Cash."
According to TMZ, Jenner had "second thoughts" about ditching the residence, and this was despite receiving numerous offers.
Mansion's features
The house's famous black-and-white checkered entryway
The Hidden Hills mansion is famous for its black-and-white checkered entryway with a double staircase, which has been featured in many episodes of KUWTK.
It also has a huge white chef's kitchen and a big dining table with transparent cushioned chairs.
Last year, when she first listed the property, Jenner said she was ready for the house to start a new chapter with its next owners.