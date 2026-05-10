'Krishna Aur Chitthi' trailer mixes cricket devotion, starring Govil, Safary

Cricket action meets mythological family drama

Expect a mix of intense cricket action, mythological touches (keep an eye out for that symbolic peacock feather), and plenty of family moments.

Safary takes on the role of Arjun, joined by Sajjad Delafrooz as Iqbal Quereshi and Mir Sarwar as Khalid.

The cast also features Faiz Khan and Bhhardwaj himself, so if you're into sports dramas with a spiritual twist, this one's worth watching out for.