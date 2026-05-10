'Krishna Aur Chitthi' trailer mixes cricket devotion, starring Govil, Safary
The trailer for Krishna Aur Chitthi just dropped, teasing a unique blend of cricket fever and heartfelt devotion.
Starring Arun Govil and Darsheel Safary, the film is set to hit theaters on May 29, 2026.
Directed by Vinaay Bhhardwaj and Saumitra Singh, it promises a story about sacrifice, family bonds, and India's love for cricket, all wrapped in some stunning Kashmiri scenery.
Cricket action meets mythological family drama
Expect a mix of intense cricket action, mythological touches (keep an eye out for that symbolic peacock feather), and plenty of family moments.
Safary takes on the role of Arjun, joined by Sajjad Delafrooz as Iqbal Quereshi and Mir Sarwar as Khalid.
The cast also features Faiz Khan and Bhhardwaj himself, so if you're into sports dramas with a spiritual twist, this one's worth watching out for.