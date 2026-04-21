'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' trailer launches in Mathura Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

The trailer for Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) just dropped at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, giving fans a fresh look at Lord Krishna's story.

It highlights his moments with Radha in Vrindavan, his marriage to Rukmini, and his time as king of Dwarka.

The trailer also made its way to spots like Raman Reti Temple and ISKCON Vrindavan.