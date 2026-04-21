'Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)' trailer launches in Mathura
Entertainment
The trailer for Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) just dropped at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, giving fans a fresh look at Lord Krishna's story.
It highlights his moments with Radha in Vrindavan, his marriage to Rukmini, and his time as king of Dwarka.
The trailer also made its way to spots like Raman Reti Temple and ISKCON Vrindavan.
'Krishnavataram' releases May 7 2026
Directed by Hardik Gajjar and co-written by Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori, the film stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna and Sushmitha Bhat as Radha.
Music is by Prasad S with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.
Mark your calendars: Krishnavataram hits theaters worldwide on May 7, 2026, with AA Films handling distribution and Saregama releasing the soundtrack.