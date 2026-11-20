'Krishnavataram' selected for Indian Panorama at IFFI
What's the story
Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar's film Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart, which was a surprise hit at the Indian box office earlier this year, has been selected for the Indian Panorama at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026. The selection is a major milestone for Gajjar and his team.
Director's statement
'To see it connect with audiences and...'
Gajjar expressed his happiness over Krishnavataram's selection at IFFI, calling it a "very special feeling."
He told Bollywood Hungama, "When we set out to make this film, we did so with a lot of conviction and belief in the story."
"To see it connect with audiences and now be recognized by a prestigious festival is truly gratifying."
The film is headlined by Siddharth Gupta as Lord Krishna.
Film's essence
'We wanted to bring this story to the big screen...'
Gajjar's decision to make Krishnavataram came from his desire to bring a story deeply rooted in India's cultural and spiritual heritage to contemporary audiences.
He said, "We wanted to bring this story to the big screen in a way that audiences today could connect with, while preserving its spiritual and emotional essence."
"It was important that the film was not just a visual spectacle, but also something audiences could feel and take back with them."
Upcoming films
Two new films announced by Gajjar
Continuing his interest in stories drawn from India's cultural and mythological heritage, Gajjar has recently announced two new projects, Tana Riri and Ajay Abhimanyu Ki Mahabharat.
Tana Riri will see him reunite with Krishnavataram actor Sanskruti Jayana.
The film is based on the legendary twin sisters Tana and Riri, who were known for their classical singing.
His other announced film, Ajay Abhimanyu Ki Mahabharat, draws from the Mahabharata and explores the story of Abhimanyu.