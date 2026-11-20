Gajjar expressed his happiness over Krishnavataram's selection at IFFI, calling it a "very special feeling."

He told Bollywood Hungama, "When we set out to make this film, we did so with a lot of conviction and belief in the story."

"To see it connect with audiences and now be recognized by a prestigious festival is truly gratifying."

The film is headlined by Siddharth Gupta as Lord Krishna.