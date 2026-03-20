'The Challenger': Kristen Stewart to lead series on Sally Ride

Amazon Prime Video has announced a limited series titled The Challenger, with Kristen Stewart set to portray Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. The show is based on Meredith E Bagby's book The New Guys and will be created by Maggie Cohn, reported Variety. This marks Stewart's first regular television role, adding to her already impressive filmography that includes Spencer and the Twilight franchise.

Plot details More about the limited series The Challenger will delve into the events leading up to NASA's 1986 Challenger disaster and the subsequent investigation. The story follows Commission member Ride's personal journey as she becomes part of the diverse Astronaut Class of '78. The series will showcase her recruitment, training, and eventual historic moment in space. Kyra Sedgwick, Valerie Stadler, Dylan Meyer, and Maggie McLean are executive producers, with Sedgwick and Stadler for Big Swing Productions and Meyer and McLean for Nevermind.

Production details Sedgwick has been developing the project since 2017 The series is a joint effort between Big Swing Productions, Amblin Television, Nevermind, and Amazon MGM Studios. Sedgwick expressed her excitement about the project, stating that they have been developing it since 2017. She added that Cohn is the perfect person to tell Ride's story through the lens of NASA's new class of astronauts recruited in the early 1970s.

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