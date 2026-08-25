'When will we stop...': Kriti Sanon addresses Rakhi ad backlash

Sanon wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it's in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other...We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have."

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years but...a woman's respect for her culture is measured with her clothes!!"