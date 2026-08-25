'When will we stop...': Kriti Sanon addresses Rakhi ad backlash
What's the story
Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to the backlash over her recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The ad, which features her celebrating the festival in a bralette-style blouse and cape, was criticized by some social media users who questioned its appropriateness. In response to the criticism, Sanon took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and defended her outfit choice and the portrayal of Raksha Bandhan in the campaign.
Sanon's defense
'Essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear'
Sanon wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it's in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."
"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other...We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have."
"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years but...a woman's respect for her culture is measured with her clothes!!"
Controversy
The advertisement featured Sanon tying rakhi to a pet dog
The advertisement, released ahead of Raksha Bandhan, also features a scene where Sanon ties a rakhi to a pet dog.
While some users appreciated the ad's attempt to redefine family and the bond celebrated during the festival, others questioned its creative choices.
Sanon addressed this too, saying, "We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life...And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!"
Criticism
Kangana Ranaut had criticized Sanon's outfit
The controversy had caught the attention of BJP MP-actor Kangana Ranaut. Without naming Sanon, she posted an Instagram Story criticizing her outfit.
"From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?"
Sanon's statement seemingly responding to this, too: "Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"
Career update
Meanwhile, know more about her recent film
On the professional front, Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
It is a sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.