Kriti Sanon highlights women's safety issues in Daughter's Day post

Sanon shared a long note, writing, "This Daughter's Day, imagine your daughter calling you saying, 'I think I am being followed by some men.' Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in..."

"From sharing live locations to carrying paper sprays to booking a cab instead of walking or calling someone just to feel safer, we have forced her to make this her lifestyle."