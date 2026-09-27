Kriti Sanon highlights women's safety issues in Daughter's Day post
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has shared a powerful message on Daughter's Day 2026. In her Instagram post, she highlighted the ongoing issue of women's safety in India. The Mimi actor's thought-provoking note urges everyone to reflect on the current state of girls' safety in the country.
Post details
'From sharing live locations to carrying pepper sprays...'
Sanon shared a long note, writing, "This Daughter's Day, imagine your daughter calling you saying, 'I think I am being followed by some men.' Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in..."
"From sharing live locations to carrying paper sprays to booking a cab instead of walking or calling someone just to feel safer, we have forced her to make this her lifestyle."
Change needed
'That is the world our daughters deserve!'
The National Award-winning actor further wrote, "This Daughter's Day should only be celebrated when a daughter can walk home alone at night..wear whatever she wants, take public transport without fear or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted."
"To every daughter who has ever called home and said 'I've reached.' May you one day live in a world where you don't have to. That is the world our daughters deserve!"
Public reaction
The post comes after Sanon's outfit controversy
Sanon's post has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising her for her thoughts.
The post comes after Sanon faced severe backlash for wearing a deep-neck blouse in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement.
After the controversy, she and her sister, actor Nupur Sanon criticized societal mindset and issued a statement questioning people's attitudes toward women's clothing choices.