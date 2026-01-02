'Cocktail 2' audience different from 'Tere Ishk Mein', says Kriti
What's the story
Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her 20th Hindi film, Cocktail 2, in 2026. The actor has been riding high on the success of her recent film Tere Ishk Mein, which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about her upcoming project.
Film details
'I don't give that pressure to my filmmakers...'
Sanon, who debuted with Heropanti in 2014, said, "Cocktail 2 has a very different audience from TIM." "All you can do is work hard and with all your honesty. You need to give every film your best." "Everything beyond that is not in our hands, because there are so many other factors that affect the fate of a film at the box office." "So I don't want to take that pressure. I don't give that pressure to my filmmakers too."
Film's essence
'Cocktail 2' is a 'vibe sequel': Sanon
In a previous interview with NDTV, Sanon clarified that Cocktail 2 isn't a direct sequel but more of a "vibe sequel." "Yes, it's a sequel, but it's more of a vibe sequel, I feel." "The story is completely different, the characters are completely different and their backstories are completely different." She added, "And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is." Meanwhile, the film is set to release between August and October this year, reportedly.