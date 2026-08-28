Kriti Sanon celebrates Rakhi, takes swipe at 'fashion committee'

Sanon hit back at the criticism, saying, "Culture & Traditions are in (a woman's) heart, not in her neckline." She further explained that the essence of festivals lies not in clothes but in emotions attached to traditions.

The ad was eventually pulled by GIVA after facing backlash. Still, social media platforms are abuzz with commentary on the situation.

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It's streaming on Netflix.