Kriti Sanon celebrates Rakhi, takes swipe at 'fashion committee'
What's the story
Actor Kriti Sanon celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Nupur on Friday. She shared a photo of their hands with rakhis and wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session, we're focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all." The post seemed to be a dig at the trolls who criticized her for wearing an ivory bralette-style blouse in a recent advertisement for Rakhi.
Controversy
What is the controversy?
Sanon's advertisement for a jewelry brand, themed around Raksha Bandhan, drew criticism for her outfit.
The controversy escalated when BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut slammed the campaign as "intentionally creepy" and questioned why Sanon would tie a rakhi to her brother while wearing what she described as a bikini or undergarment.
Defense
'Culture & traditions in heart, not in her neckline'
Sanon hit back at the criticism, saying, "Culture & Traditions are in (a woman's) heart, not in her neckline." She further explained that the essence of festivals lies not in clothes but in emotions attached to traditions.
The ad was eventually pulled by GIVA after facing backlash. Still, social media platforms are abuzz with commentary on the situation.
On the work front, Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It's streaming on Netflix.