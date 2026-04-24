Kriti Sanon talks about 'work, talent and destiny'

'Luck, hard work, talent...': Kriti Sanon talks about success

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:20 pm Apr 24, 202605:20 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about her views on success. At GQ's Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2026, she stressed the importance of recognizing and seizing opportunities. "They might just pass you by, and you may not see them...or you may not jump at them, but that courage to take risk you...know to take the plunge to take that leap and you know something that scares you but you still kind of just do it anyway," she said.