'Luck, hard work, talent...': Kriti Sanon talks about success
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has opened up about her views on success. At GQ's Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2026, she stressed the importance of recognizing and seizing opportunities. "They might just pass you by, and you may not see them...or you may not jump at them, but that courage to take risk you...know to take the plunge to take that leap and you know something that scares you but you still kind of just do it anyway," she said.
Actor's insight
'I feel you know it's always a combination of...'
Sanon further elaborated on her views, saying, "I do believe in luck, I do believe a lot in destiny." "I feel you know it's always a combination of hard work, talent, and destiny and also recognizing opportunities you know." "So I think that courage is also very important to recognize that opportunity. Absolutely."
Upcoming project
On the work front for Sanon
Sanon, who won a National Award for her performance in Mimi, is now gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. She was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein last year, which became a box office hit.