Exploring Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's relationship timeline 

Actor Kritika Kamra and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur made their first public appearance as a married couple on Wednesday. The pair was seen stepping out of their building, greeting the paparazzi with smiles. Their private wedding ceremony , held at their Bandra home, was attended by close friends and family from both the film and cricket industries. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Relationship journey A look at their relationship timeline Kamra and Kapur have largely kept their relationship private over the years. Reportedly, the two met through mutual friends. The couple dated for a while before confirming their relationship publicly in December 2025, through an Instagram post. Interestingly, Kapur was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal. They met in 2012, tied the knot in 2014, and eventually split in 2021. On the other hand, Kamra has been linked to Karan Kundrra, Sidharth Bijpuria, and Uday Singh Gauri in the past.

Career highlights Here's more about the newly married couple Kamra rose to fame on television with popular shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Reporters, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She later expanded into films and streaming platforms with projects like Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. On the other hand, Kapur is known as a sports presenter and TV host. He also created and hosts the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions, where he interviews some of the biggest names in cricket.

