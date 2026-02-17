Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding date, venue, guest list revealed Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are tying the knot this March!

Both are busy finishing up work—Kamra is wrapping an indie film, while Kapur will complete his World Cup hosting gig—before shifting focus to their big day.

The couple went Insta official in December with a cozy "Breakfast with" post, matching trainers and all.