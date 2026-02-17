Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding date, venue, guest list revealed
Entertainment
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are tying the knot this March!
Both are busy finishing up work—Kamra is wrapping an indie film, while Kapur will complete his World Cup hosting gig—before shifting focus to their big day.
The couple went Insta official in December with a cozy "Breakfast with" post, matching trainers and all.
Modern, minimalist celebrations in the works
Their wedding is set for two and a half days across Bandra and Lower Parel, starting with intimate family gatherings (including Kritika's Delhi relatives) and ending in a grand reception.
They're keeping things modern and minimalist, personally curating decor to make it meaningful.
Their relationship history
Kritika earlier dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra.