Kritika Kamra signs new film after 'Matka King' success

Role details

'Kritika was immediately drawn to the world...'

While the makers are tight-lipped about the plot of the film, industry insiders say that it is being developed as a drama. The source shared, "Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work." "As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month."