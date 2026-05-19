Kritika Kamra signs new film after 'Matka King' success
What's the story
After the success of Matka King, actor Kritika Kamra has signed her next feature film, confirmed IANS. The project, which is currently carrying the working title Dumbbell, will be directed by Pushaan Mukherjee and is set to go on floors in June. This marks Kamra's first major project announcement since Matka King's second season was announced by Prime Video India.
Role details
'Kritika was immediately drawn to the world...'
While the makers are tight-lipped about the plot of the film, industry insiders say that it is being developed as a drama. The source shared, "Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work." "As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month."
Personal life
On the personal front, Kamra recently tied the knot
On the personal front, Kamra recently tied the knot with sports presenter and actor Gaurav Kapur. The couple had a private ceremony at their Bandra residence in Mumbai on March 11. Meanwhile, Kamra's Matka King also stars Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Jamie Lever, and Gulshan Grover, among others.