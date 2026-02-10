KRK offers ₹10 lakh for Rajpal Yadav's release
Kamaal R Khan (KRK) just offered ₹10 lakh to help actor Rajpal Yadav, who's stuck in Tihar Jail over bounced cheques.
KRK posted on X, asking Bollywood folks to chip in and raise ₹5 crore so Yadav can pay his dues and finally walk free.
But why is Yadav in jail?
Back in 2010, Yadav took a loan from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance Ata Pata Laapata, but the movie bombed.
This led to seven bounced cheques and years of legal headaches.
Even after paying ₹75 lakh earlier, their total dues shot up to around ₹9 crore—so the court ordered more payments and jail time when things weren't settled.
Other actors have also come forward to help
KRK isn't alone—actors like Gurmeet Choudhary said it "breaks my heart" to see a talented artist like Yadav, while Sonu Sood called him "gifted" and said he will be part of his film, saying helping out is about dignity, not charity.