KRK offers ₹10 lakh for Rajpal Yadav's release

But why is Yadav in jail?

Back in 2010, Yadav took a loan from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance Ata Pata Laapata, but the movie bombed.

This led to seven bounced cheques and years of legal headaches.

Even after paying ₹75 lakh earlier, their total dues shot up to around ₹9 crore—so the court ordered more payments and jail time when things weren't settled.