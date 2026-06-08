'Krrish 4': Rakesh Roshan breaks silence on ₹500cr budget rumors

Production delay

'Krrish is on another planet, we are all waiting'

Roshan also addressed the delay in Krrish 4's production, saying his son is busy with the production house he launched earlier this year. "Krrish [Hrithik] is on another planet, and we are all waiting for his dates," he said. He also clarified that there are no issues between him, Hrithik, and producer Aditya Chopra. The veteran filmmaker had announced in 2025 that Hrithik would be making his directorial debut with the upcoming Krrish project.