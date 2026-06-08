'Krrish 4': Rakesh Roshan breaks silence on ₹500cr budget rumors
What's the story
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has dismissed rumors that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, demanded a ₹500 crore budget for Krrish 4. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, "It's all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a ₹500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action...while YRF [Yash Raj Films] wants to cap costs at ₹350 crore." He added, "Making a good film catering to a [wide] audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings."
Production delay
'Krrish is on another planet, we are all waiting'
Roshan also addressed the delay in Krrish 4's production, saying his son is busy with the production house he launched earlier this year. "Krrish [Hrithik] is on another planet, and we are all waiting for his dates," he said. He also clarified that there are no issues between him, Hrithik, and producer Aditya Chopra. The veteran filmmaker had announced in 2025 that Hrithik would be making his directorial debut with the upcoming Krrish project.
Announcement
Roshan officially announced Hrithik's directorial last year
On March 28 last year, Roshan officially announced Hrithik's directorial debut with the superhero film. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Duggu, 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra & myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4." He also wished him success and extended good wishes and blessings.