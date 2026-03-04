'KSBKBT 2' quick recap: Tulsi finally ends her marriage
Entertainment
Big moment in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2": Tulsi finally calls it quits with Mihir, even after he's cleared of cheating rumors.
She points to years of feeling let down—like that drunken hug at Pari's wedding and Mihir living with Noina for six years—as reasons she can't move past.
Tulsi explains her decision, Mihir promises to try harder
Tulsi opens up about raising their son Karan and often being compared to Mandira, saying she just can't face the judgment anymore.
Mihir admits his mistakes and promises to try winning her back.
The episode also explores personal boundaries, showing the show isn't afraid to tackle real-life issues alongside the drama.