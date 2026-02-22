'KSBKBT2': Tulsi stands up for Sunita; Munni, Rahul separate Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

The February 21 episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 packs in family drama and tough choices.

Tulsi stands up for Sunita, making sure she gets into school even when the principal says no.

Meanwhile, Munni and Rahul's marriage falls apart after a tense conversation about Ritik, showing how trust issues can really shake things up.