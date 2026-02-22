'KSBKBT2': Tulsi stands up for Sunita; Munni, Rahul separate
The February 21 episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 packs in family drama and tough choices.
Tulsi stands up for Sunita, making sure she gets into school even when the principal says no.
Meanwhile, Munni and Rahul's marriage falls apart after a tense conversation about Ritik, showing how trust issues can really shake things up.
If you're into stories about complicated relationships and bold decisions, this episode is worth catching up on.
From Tulsi quietly supporting Sunita to the unexpected end of Munni and Rahul's marriage, it's all about standing your ground—even when things get messy at home.
Meanwhile, Tulsi notices her daughter Pari with ex-husband Ajay
Tulsi also notices her daughter Pari spending time with her ex-husband Ajay, which leads to some real talk about family changes.
It's another reminder that in this show, nothing stays simple for long.