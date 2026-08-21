Kubbra Sait officially joins 'Farzi' Season 2 set

Sait expressed her excitement for the new season by playfully asking, "Is this FAKE news?"

In the second picture, she asked, "What, this is a whole vanity van."

The third image was captioned, "Haan Yaaar! Finally mad excited...let's begin season #Farzi."

Her post caption read, "Come off, let's begin the JOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY."

The actor had previously revealed committing to both seasons of Farzi when it was first offered to her.