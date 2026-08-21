Kubbra Sait officially joins 'Farzi' Season 2 set
What's the story
Actor Kubbra Sait has officially joined the sets of Farzi Season 2, returning to her role as Saira. The news was confirmed by the actor herself on Instagram with a series of cheerful pictures from outside her vanity van. The van was marked "Saira" and "FZ2," teasing fans about her return to the show.
Actor's enthusiasm
'Is this fake news?': Sait on social media
Sait expressed her excitement for the new season by playfully asking, "Is this FAKE news?"
In the second picture, she asked, "What, this is a whole vanity van."
The third image was captioned, "Haan Yaaar! Finally mad excited...let's begin season #Farzi."
Her post caption read, "Come off, let's begin the JOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY."
The actor had previously revealed committing to both seasons of Farzi when it was first offered to her.
Character insight
More about 'Farzi'
Farzi, created by Raj Nidimoru & Krishna Dasarakothapalli, features Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
The first season introduced Sait as Saira, a woman closely associated with Kay Kay Menon's Mansoor Dalal.
However, details about her character's future remain undisclosed for now.
Meanwhile, apart from acting, writing, and hosting, Sait has also ventured into stand-up comedy.