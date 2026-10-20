Kumar arrested for allegedly driving 2 wheeler in Shroff shooting
Entertainment
Hritik Kumar, 22, has been arrested for allegedly helping in the shooting of actor Tiger Shroff on October 18.
Locals from his Mumbai neighborhood describe him as someone quick to get into arguments over small things like parking.
On the day of the attack, Kumar was reportedly driving the two-wheeler that helped the shooter escape.
Police caught Kumar after train attempt
Originally from Bihar and working as a Rapido bike taxi rider, Kumar had only lived in Andheri West for six months and mostly kept to himself (neighbors say they avoided him to steer clear of trouble).
He tried to flee by train after the incident but was caught by police.
Fun fact: his local alias is "Roshan," which is also Hrithik Roshan's last name, a quirky coincidence in this case.