Kumar arrested in Shetty Mumbai home shooting linked to extortion Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

After months on the run, Pradeep Kumar (also known as Gaath) has been arrested for his role in the shooting outside director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home.

The arrest happened on April 16, thanks to a joint effort by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police.

This all traces back to a February attack by the Shubham Lonkar gang, who were trying to scare Shetty into paying extortion money, a move that sent shockwaves through Bollywood.