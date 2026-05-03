Kumar dies aged 95, veteran 'Saranga' star and producer
Entertainment
Sudesh Kumar, the Bollywood actor and producer known for his role in the classic film Saranga (1961), died at age 95.
Starting out in theater, he made his mark with films like Chhoti Bahen and Khandan before moving behind the scenes to produce movies such as Uljhan.
He spent his final hours at home after being hospitalized for breathing issues.
Kumar moved from acting to producing
Kumar began acting with Prithviraj Kapoor's theater group before jumping into Bollywood.
Saranga's hit songs made him a household name, and later, he produced films like Man Mandir and Uljhan in the 1970s.
Remembered for smoothly shifting from acting to producing, he leaves behind a lasting impact on Indian cinema, and is survived by his wife Jaya Dhawan.