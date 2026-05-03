Kumar dies aged 95, veteran 'Saranga' star and producer Entertainment May 03, 2026

Sudesh Kumar, the Bollywood actor and producer known for his role in the classic film Saranga (1961), died at age 95.

Starting out in theater, he made his mark with films like Chhoti Bahen and Khandan before moving behind the scenes to produce movies such as Uljhan.

He spent his final hours at home after being hospitalized for breathing issues.