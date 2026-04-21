Kumar lands Balaji Digital lead 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam'
Entertainment
Abhishek Kumar has landed the main role in Balaji Digital's upcoming show Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, finally ending all the casting buzz.
He'll be starring opposite Shiny Doshi, with his growing popularity and versatility giving him the edge over other contenders.
Mumbai shoot and Chandna producing debut
The show is currently filming in Mumbai and marks Surbhi Chandna's first outing as a producer.
For Abhishek, who made waves as Amrik in Udaariyaan and grabbed more attention on Bigg Boss 17, this role looks set to take his career up a notch.
If you've seen him recently on Laughter Chefs, you know he's ready for something big!