Kumar lands Balaji Digital lead 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam'

Mumbai shoot and Chandna producing debut

The show is currently filming in Mumbai and marks Surbhi Chandna's first outing as a producer.

For Abhishek, who made waves as Amrik in Udaariyaan and grabbed more attention on Bigg Boss 17, this role looks set to take his career up a notch.

If you've seen him recently on Laughter Chefs, you know he's ready for something big!