Kumar lauds 'RRR' and 'Baahubali,' open to Dhar Vanga collaborations
Akshay Kumar opened up about how Indian movies are evolving during a chat on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.
He said he's excited by fresh storytelling and would love to work with directors like Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga if the right project comes along.
Kumar also gave a shoutout to RRR and Baahubali, calling them perfect examples of modern-day storytelling.
Kumar praises Vanga's reimagining and realism
Kumar praised Vanga for reimagining the "angry young man" vibe in films like Animal and Kabir Singh, comparing their intensity to classic Amitabh Bachchan roles.
He also admired the realism in newer films, saying, "Cinema is evolving. If I ever get an opportunity to work in such films, I would be more than happy."
With Indian cinema experimenting more than ever, Kumar seems eager to join in on what's next.