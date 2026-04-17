Kumar lauds 'RRR' and 'Baahubali,' open to Dhar Vanga collaborations

Kumar praises Vanga's reimagining and realism

Kumar praised Vanga for reimagining the "angry young man" vibe in films like Animal and Kabir Singh, comparing their intensity to classic Amitabh Bachchan roles.

He also admired the realism in newer films, saying, "Cinema is evolving. If I ever get an opportunity to work in such films, I would be more than happy."

With Indian cinema experimenting more than ever, Kumar seems eager to join in on what's next.