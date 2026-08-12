Kumar plays pure villain in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' teaser today
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is switching things up in his new film Haiwaan, where he's playing a totally evil character for the first time: no gray areas, just pure villainy.
Directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Saif Ali Khan, this marks one of Akshay's boldest roles yet. Its teaser is set to drop today.
Kumar calls 'psycho' role creative leap
Kumar shared that he's always wanted to play a "psycho" on screen and sees this as a big creative leap.
His look in the film was inspired by one of his casual outfits, and Priyadarshan liked the actor's beanie look.
Even Priyadarshan was surprised when Akshay personally asked to take on such a dark role.