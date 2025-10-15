Next Article
Kumar Sanu gets relief against digital misuse of his identity
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just told social media platforms to take down posts and content that misuse singer Kumar Sanu's name, voice, or image—especially AI voice clones and morphed videos.
The court says this move is all about protecting Sanu's personality and making sure no one profits off his identity or misleads fans.
Meta, Google told to come up with removal process
Sanu went to court because people were making money from fake content and merchandise using his persona.
The judges noticed that hundreds of these links were already gone, but now Meta and Google have to explain how they'll handle any leftover content.
This case is part of a bigger shift—celebrities in India are finally getting legal backing to stop digital misuse of their identities.