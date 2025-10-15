Why a live-action 'Kpop Demon Hunters' isn't coming anytime soon
What's the story
The creators of the blockbuster Netflix animated musical film, KPop Demon Hunters, have ruled out the possibility of a live-action adaptation. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, co-directors of the film, explained their reasoning in a recent interview with BBC. "There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," said Kang. "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn't work for me."
Film details
The film's plot and success on Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters follows a popular all-girl K-pop group that not only makes hit records but also hunts soul-eating demons to protect their fans. The film has been a massive success on the streamer, becoming Netflix's most-watched movie ever with over 325 million views since its release in June. Three songs from its soundtrack, Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop, have also entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart Top 10.
Film pride
The possibility of an Oscar nomination for 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Despite the success, Kang and Appelhans are still wary about a live-action adaptation. "One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes," said Appelhans. "The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what's possible." The film's success has sparked speculation about an Academy Award nomination, to which Appelhans humorously responded, "The title alone is obviously Oscar bait."