Why a live-action 'Kpop Demon Hunters' isn't coming anytime soon

Oct 15, 2025

The creators of the blockbuster Netflix animated musical film, KPop Demon Hunters, have ruled out the possibility of a live-action adaptation. Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, co-directors of the film, explained their reasoning in a recent interview with BBC. "There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," said Kang. "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn't work for me."