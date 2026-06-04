Kumar sells 2 Oberoi Sky City Borivali apartments for ₹7.1cr
Akshay Kumar just sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai, pocketing a total of ₹7.1 crore.
The deals wrapped up on June 2, 2026, with buyer Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal officially taking over.
The larger apartment (1,101 square feet with two parking spots) went for ₹5.75 crore and carried a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh.
Kumar's 2017 Borivali purchases yield profit
The smaller apartment (252 square feet, one parking space) sold for ₹1.35 crore with a stamp duty of ₹6.75 lakh.
Akshay originally bought both apartments back in November 2017 for ₹3 crore and ₹67.55 lakh, so he's definitely made a solid profit here.
This isn't new for him: last year he sold an office space for ₹8 crore and also offloaded a luxury apartment with Twinkle Khanna for a whopping ₹80 crore!