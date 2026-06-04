Kumar sells 2 Oberoi Sky City Borivali apartments for ₹7.1cr

Kumar's 2017 Borivali purchases yield profit

The smaller apartment (252 square feet, one parking space) sold for ₹1.35 crore with a stamp duty of ₹6.75 lakh.

Akshay originally bought both apartments back in November 2017 for ₹3 crore and ₹67.55 lakh, so he's definitely made a solid profit here.

This isn't new for him: last year he sold an office space for ₹8 crore and also offloaded a luxury apartment with Twinkle Khanna for a whopping ₹80 crore!