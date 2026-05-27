Kumar, Shah collaborate on 'Samuk' India's 1st predator alien film

'Samuk' hires Gillis and 'Venom' choreographer

To make the alien feel authentic, the team has brought in Hollywood experts: Alec Gillis (who worked on Predator) is designing the creature, and Luke, who has done Venom, is choreographing the action.

Director Kanishk Verma and international technicians have been working hard to get every detail right.

Shah called this collaboration with Kumar special, hoping Samuk sets a new creative benchmark in Indian films.