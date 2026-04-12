Kumar Shalini anniversary prompts 'Amarkalam' Tamil Nadu return April 24
Entertainment
Amarkalam, the 1999 hit that brought Ajith Kumar and Shalini together both on and off screen, is making a comeback in Tamil Nadu cinemas on April 24, 2026, the couple's wedding anniversary.
This re-release celebrates not just a fan-favorite film but also a real-life love story that started on set.
Sparrow Cinemas screens 'Amarkalam' in 4K
Presented by Sparrow Cinemas, Amarkalam will be shown in crisp 4K.
The film marked a major milestone as Ajith's 25th film and is remembered for its intense action, iconic soundtrack by Bharadwaj, and its lasting impact on Tamil cinema.
Whether you're revisiting the classic or catching it for the first time, this one promises all the feels.