Kumar will quit acting only when nerves and excitement disappear
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar says he'll only quit acting when the excitement and nerves before a new project disappear.
"The day I stop being nervous or excited about a new project, I think that's the day I should retire," he shared, showing that even after more than 30 years, the thrill hasn't faded.
Kumar credits discipline and time management
Asked how he juggles so many films, Akshay laughed off rumors about having a magic formula. He credits his productivity to simple discipline and good time management.
He also admits not every movie hits the mark.
When pre-release jitters hit, enjoying home-cooked meals and proper rest help him stay grounded and motivated.