Kumaran Sundaram's horror-thriller 'Karuvanam' now streaming on YouTube
Entertainment
Karuvanam, a Tamil horror-thriller series directed by Kumaran Sundaram, is now streaming for free on YouTube.
The 12-episode show first dropped on Singapore's meWATCH in 2024 and follows sisters Meera and Shalini as they inherit their late mother's mysterious house—unraveling eerie secrets about their family along the way.
How to watch 'Karuvanam' for free?
All episodes are available on Mediacorp Singapore's official YouTube channel, making it easy to binge without a subscription.
Karuvanam has earned praise for its international-level scares, strong characters, and slow-burn suspense.
As one review put it: "A house where silence weighs more than bricks."