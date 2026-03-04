Kumaran Sundaram's horror-thriller 'Karuvanam' now streaming on YouTube Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Karuvanam, a Tamil horror-thriller series directed by Kumaran Sundaram, is now streaming for free on YouTube.

The 12-episode show first dropped on Singapore's meWATCH in 2024 and follows sisters Meera and Shalini as they inherit their late mother's mysterious house—unraveling eerie secrets about their family along the way.