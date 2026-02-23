Kumaran wins TFPC election, Thenandal Murali left far behind

G K M Tamil Kumaran, who heads Lyca Productions and is the son of PMK leader G K Mani, just won big as the new president of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) for 2026-29. He scored a landslide victory with 788 votes, leaving Thenandal Murali far behind at 241. The election happened on Sunday in Chennai, overseen by retired Justice S Rajeshwaran.

What this win means for TFPC This win signals a major shift for TFPC. Kumaran's team swept most top posts, showing strong support from film producers.

With a mix of fresh and experienced faces joining him, there's hope for both new ideas and respect for tradition in how the council works.

Who is Kumaran? He's not just a producer—Kumaran leads Lyca Productions and comes from a well-known political family.

His background could help bridge industry needs with broader connections.