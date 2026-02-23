Kumaran wins TFPC election, Thenandal Murali left far behind
G K M Tamil Kumaran, who heads Lyca Productions and is the son of PMK leader G K Mani, just won big as the new president of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) for 2026-29.
He scored a landslide victory with 788 votes, leaving Thenandal Murali far behind at 241.
The election happened on Sunday in Chennai, overseen by retired Justice S Rajeshwaran.
What this win means for TFPC
This win signals a major shift for TFPC. Kumaran's team swept most top posts, showing strong support from film producers.
With a mix of fresh and experienced faces joining him, there's hope for both new ideas and respect for tradition in how the council works.
Who is Kumaran?
He's not just a producer—Kumaran leads Lyca Productions and comes from a well-known political family.
His background could help bridge industry needs with broader connections.
Controversy surrounding the election
Though five members challenged the process before voting day, their petition was dismissed after Justice P Dhanapal observed the election process had commenced and the election officer had finalized the voters' list.
So yes—the results are official.