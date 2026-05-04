Kumar's '29 The Film' gets CBFC U/A, releases May 8

'The World of 29' previews proposal

The glimpse video, The World of 29, gives us a glimpse of Sathya (Vidhu) proposing to Viji (Preethi Asrani) at a quirky beach spot, so expect plenty of romance with a twist.

Co-produced by G Squad and Stone Bench Productions, filming wrapped up in January after a traditional pumpkin-breaking ceremony.

Behind the scenes, Rathna Kumar directs with Mathankumar as co-director; Sean Roldan handles music, and Madhesh Manickam is on cinematography.

You'll also see Master Mahendran, Avinash, and Shenaz Fathima in key roles.