Kumar's '29 The Film' gets CBFC U/A, releases May 8
Heads up, romance fans: Rathna Kumar's new film, 29 The Film, just got a U/A certificate from the CBFC and is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 8.
Starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani, Stone Bench Productions posted on X that the movie had received a U/A certificate and was set to release on May 8.
'The World of 29' previews proposal
The glimpse video, The World of 29, gives us a glimpse of Sathya (Vidhu) proposing to Viji (Preethi Asrani) at a quirky beach spot, so expect plenty of romance with a twist.
Co-produced by G Squad and Stone Bench Productions, filming wrapped up in January after a traditional pumpkin-breaking ceremony.
Behind the scenes, Rathna Kumar directs with Mathankumar as co-director; Sean Roldan handles music, and Madhesh Manickam is on cinematography.
You'll also see Master Mahendran, Avinash, and Shenaz Fathima in key roles.