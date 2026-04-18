Kumar's and Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' opens 15.75 cr in India Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Akshay Kumar's film, Bhooth Bangla, opened big, pulling in ₹15.75 crore on day one in India and outpacing both Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

With paid previews, the total Indian earnings hit ₹18.90 crore on Friday, April 17, 2026.

It's a strong comeback for Kumar and director Priyadarshan.