Kumar's and Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' opens 15.75 cr in India
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's film, Bhooth Bangla, opened big, pulling in ₹15.75 crore on day one in India and outpacing both Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
With paid previews, the total Indian earnings hit ₹18.90 crore on Friday, April 17, 2026.
It's a strong comeback for Kumar and director Priyadarshan.
'Bhooth Bangla' posts 23.90 cr worldwide
Bhooth Bangla played on nearly 15,000 screens nationwide, with audience numbers growing steadily through the day. Night shows saw over 31% occupancy.
Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru all posted solid attendance. Worldwide earnings reached ₹23.90 crore (₹5 crore from overseas).
The film also marks a touching goodbye to Asrani.