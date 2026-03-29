Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Dacoit' release in theaters April 10

Bollywood romcom and 'Mercy' April 24

Later in the month, things stay interesting. The rom-com sequel Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 drops on April 24 for fans of feel-good love stories.

That same day, Mercy takes on the sensitive topic of passive euthanasia, offering something more thoughtful and emotional.

Whether you're into scares, romance, or serious drama, April's Bollywood lineup has something for everyone.