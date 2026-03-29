Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' and 'Dacoit' release in theaters April 10
Entertainment
Bollywood's got a packed April coming up!
On April 10, two big releases hit theaters: Akshay Kumar stars in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla (with director Priyadarshan making his Hindi comeback), and action thriller Dacoit arrives after a date shuffle to avoid box office clashes.
Both promise totally different vibes: think spooky laughs versus high-stakes drama.
Bollywood romcom and 'Mercy' April 24
Later in the month, things stay interesting. The rom-com sequel Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 drops on April 24 for fans of feel-good love stories.
That same day, Mercy takes on the sensitive topic of passive euthanasia, offering something more thoughtful and emotional.
Whether you're into scares, romance, or serious drama, April's Bollywood lineup has something for everyone.