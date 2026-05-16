Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' ends 29-day run at ₹249.05 cr worldwide
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla almost hit the big ₹250 crore mark, wrapping up its 29-day run with a worldwide total of ₹249.05 crore.
Released on April 17, the film got mixed reviews but still pulled in crowds looking for Kumar's trademark humor.
'Bhooth Bangla' posts ₹84.40 cr opening
The movie kicked off strong, earning ₹84.40 crore in its first week before gradually slowing down over the next three weeks.
Alongside Kumar, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.
This is also Kumar's seventh team-up with director Priyadarshan, proving their combo still gets people talking even after all these years.