Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' ends 29-day run at ₹249.05 cr worldwide

'Bhooth Bangla' posts ₹84.40 cr opening

The movie kicked off strong, earning ₹84.40 crore in its first week before gradually slowing down over the next three weeks.

Alongside Kumar, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

This is also Kumar's seventh team-up with director Priyadarshan, proving their combo still gets people talking even after all these years.