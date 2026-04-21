Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' posts ₹64.75cr domestically in 4 days
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹64.75 crore at the Indian box office after just four days, even with a dip as the workweek began.
The movie is comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar 2, which is wrapping up its run.
'Bhooth Bangla' grosses ₹106.34cr worldwide
Bhooth Bangla opened big with nearly 11,000 shows and peaked on Sunday with ₹23 crore and 36% occupancy.
Even on Day four, it added another ₹2.5 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive ₹106.34 crore.
Not bad for its first week!