Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' posts ₹64.75cr domestically in 4 days Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹64.75 crore at the Indian box office after just four days, even with a dip as the workweek began.

The movie is comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar 2, which is wrapping up its run.