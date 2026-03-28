Kumar's 'Happy Raj' reportedly coming to Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
GV Prakash Kumar's romantic comedy Happy Raj is reportedly coming to Amazon Prime Video after early positive responses to its opening shows.
Directed by Maria Raja Ilanchezhiyan, the film mixes humor and heartfelt moments and is expected to start streaming between late April and early May 2026.
'Happy Raj' starring Kumar praised
Released on March 27, 2026, Happy Raj stars Kumar alongside Sri Gouri Priya, with George Maryan and Abbas in key roles.
Viewers praised its feel-good tone and blend of laughs and emotion, while reviews highlighted the warm father-son dynamic.