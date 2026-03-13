Kumbh seller Monalisa marries actor Farman in Kerala
Monalisa Bhonsle, the 18-year-old who went viral for selling rudraksha garlands at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, just married actor Farman Khan on March 11 in Kerala.
They first connected through Facebook about six months ago.
Monalisa sought police protection ahead of wedding
After Monalisa's father pushed her to marry her cousin, she and Farman asked Thampanoor police for protection.
Police said she is 18 and therefore legally an adult.
Several Kerala leaders attended their temple wedding.
'I got married according to Hindu rituals'
At a press conference, Monalisa firmly denied "love jihad" allegations, saying, "I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not 'love jihad.' I respect all religions and consider every religion equal."
She also shared that she was the one who proposed to Farman.
Her husband said their marriage was registered, and police said she is legally an adult.