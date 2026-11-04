How did Kunal Kapoor deal with green screen in 'Ramayana'?
What's the story
Kunal Kapoor, who portrays Indra Dev in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana Part 1, recently opened up about the challenges of shooting the movie's action sequences. The actor revealed that he had to rely on his imagination while performing against a green screen, as there were no physical surroundings. "The thing with the green screen is there's nothing available to you. There's no real palace or sunrise. Everything is out of your imagination," he told SCREEN.
Actor's perspective
'It also takes you back to your childhood...'
Kapoor further explained that this creative challenge can be enjoyable.
"You have to create pretty much everything in your head."
"But that can be a lot of fun as well. Because it takes you back to the most important thing as an actor: your imagination."
"It also takes you back to your childhood, where you'd play with imagination. That was a lot of fun."
Unique perspective
Kapoor lauded Hollywood stunt coordinator Terry Notary
Kapoor emphasized Terry Notary's unique approach to action direction.
"What I found really fascinating about working with him was he was not just an action director, but he was also a body language expert, a director who was directing action."
"To have that kind of talent on the film makes the job very easy for everybody else because you're not shooting an action sequence; you're shooting something...that is a really important part of a story close to all our hearts."
Character portrayal
Meanwhile, watch out for Kapoor's transformation as Indra Dev
Kapoor's transformation into Indra Dev offers a glimpse into the film's grand mythological universe.
The recently released US promo video showcased his impressive look as the God of Gods, complete with a Vajra and riding on Airavata.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana will hit theaters on Thursday, November 5.