Kunal Kapoor thanks Southeast Asia fans for 'Ramayana' love
What's the story
Kunal Kapoor, who plays Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, has been receiving immense love from audiences across Southeast Asia. The film was released on November 5 and has been doing well at the box office worldwide. Kapoor took to social media to express his gratitude for the overwhelming response.
Social media post
Kapoor 'overwhelmed' by the love
Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about the different names of Lord Indra in various cultures.
He wrote, "Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten." "One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It's incredible how much we have in common."
"I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand, and across Southeast Asia."
Cultural connection
'Good stories connect us all'
Kapoor further wrote, "I've always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realize."
"It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere." He also thanked artists who created fan art of his character.
"And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Kapoor's post here
Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten.— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 15, 2026
One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common.
I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across… pic.twitter.com/jmFUVkmYlt
Character details
Kapoor plays a cameo as Devraj Indra
In Ramayana: Part 1, Kapoor plays a cameo as Devraj Indra, the king of devas. He appears in two crucial battle scenes, one of which is against Ravana.
Another scene sees him urging Vishnu to take a new avatar to defeat Ravana, who has become powerful after receiving a boon from Brahma.
Despite his limited screen time, Kapoor's portrayal has resonated with audiences and sparked a wave of admiration on social media platforms like X and Instagram.
Fan interaction
Kapoor has a personal connection to Thailand
Kapoor's role in Ramayana has made him a sensation in Thailand, with fans inviting him to visit the country.
The actor revealed that he has a personal connection to Thailand as his sister's family lives there.
He responded to the fan invitations by saying, "Love Thailand. My sister's family lives there. It's like my second home."
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.