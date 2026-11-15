Kunal Kapoor thanks Southeast Asia fans for 'Ramayana' love

Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about the different names of Lord Indra in various cultures.

He wrote, "Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten." "One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It's incredible how much we have in common."

"I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand, and across Southeast Asia."