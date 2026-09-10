Is Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' inspired by SRK's 'Pathaan'?
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu, who is both directing and starring in the upcoming spy-comedy Vibe, has denied that his film is a spoof of recent Bollywood spy thrillers. The teaser for Vibe had led to speculation that it was a parody of films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger character. However, Kemmu clarified that the references to these films were simply because they are popular in the spy genre.
Film details
'I didn't write it then because I didn't know...'
In an interview with PTI, Kemmu said, "I've had this story with me even before I became a director. I've narrated this to friends."
"I didn't write it then because I didn't know whether it would be made or not. At that point of time, Pathaan had definitely not come."
"But it was just about what this character would feel. It was not taking a swing at anybody."
Character dynamics
'The idea of getting into the spy world...'
The film features Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as two friends who unwittingly get involved in a high-stakes mission without any training.
A line from the teaser has Kemmu questioning the Indian spy agency for involving them when they have "Pathaan and Tiger" at their disposal.
"The idea of getting into the spy world, when you actually see the film, you'll understand why what is happening (is) all logical; it's not farcical," he added.
Film crew
Meet the cast and crew of 'Vibe'
Apart from Kemmu and Shrivastava, Vibe also stars Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Yashpal Sharma.
The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their banner Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.
It will be released in theaters on September 18.