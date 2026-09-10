Kunal Kemmu gets candid about 'Daayra' clash with Kareena Kapoor
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Vibe is set to release on the same day as sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra. However, in a recent interview with India Today, Kemmu dismissed any notion of a family rivalry. He emphasized that both films cater to different audiences and genres, thus not affecting each other's box office performance.
Audience
'I think there is an audience...'
Kemmu said, "To be very honest, ideally, I don't think anybody wants to end up in a place where both films are releasing on the same day; any film."
"Besides the fact that these are two different genre films, and there is an audience for both, I think there is an audience that might not watch either. I don't think it's dividing the audience."
Mutual respect
He is a fan of Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Kemmu also revealed his admiration for the Daayra team.
He said, "More importantly, I, myself, am a fan of not just Kareena Kapoor Khan, but also Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar."
"She is a fantastic filmmaker, and Talvar is one of my all-time favorite films."
"So I can't wait to watch that film, and I can't wait to watch mine also."
Family ties
On unintentional connections to the Kapoors
Kemmu's Vibe has several amusing connections to the Kapoor-Khan family, such as its female lead being named Kareena, and his look in the film's poster resembling Saif Ali Khan's look in Kaalakaandi.
However, he clarified these were not intentional. He said, "It's not like for a reason; that's what came to my mind while writing it."
The film also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava.